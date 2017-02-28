Government will accept full responsibility for bonds issued after January 2015

Share ! tweet







Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake said the present administration will take full responsibility for all Central Bank Bonds issued after January 2015.

"As a government we will take the full responsibility for any treasury bonds issued after January 2015. There is no need for anyone to worry about the validity of the bonds issued," Minister Karunanayake said speaking during a hurriedly-summoned media briefing today in Colombo.

Referring to the gazette notification issued on January 01, 2015 by the then government, the Minister said the previous government had the practice of notifying all bond issues during the fiscal year in one gazette notification on the 31st of December. He said it is not an issue that took place during the term of the present government.

The Minister said the legality of the bond issues will be investigated and the President and the Prime Minister will make the decisions based on the outcome of the investigations. He added that discrepancies will emerge following investigations, but prevalent protocols were followed when issuing bonds during his term.

He charged that the previous government has not followed the protocols when issuing bonds since 2005 following their decision to amend the existing protocol in 2005.

The Finance Minister challenged the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to take legal action if a 'forged' signature is used in the controversial gazette as the latter has alleged. Then it will be revealed who was responsible for the alleged malpractices, the Minister added.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa earlier said he will take legal action against the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance for citing him as the Minister of Finance on the gazette notification when his term had expired after President Maithripala Sirisena's election in January 2015.