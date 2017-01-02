Government warns lottery agents striking against price increase

Share ! tweet







The government warned the lottery agents, who are on strike to protest the government's decision to increase the price of a lottery ticket, that new agents will be hired to replace them.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Colombo today, Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake said lottery agents protesting against the government's decision to increase the price of a lottery ticket is unacceptable and the government will take measures to give the opportunity for new people if lottery agents are not ready to implement the government's decision.

The government has decided to increase the price of a lottery ticket from Rs. 20 to Rs. 30 and the lottery agents have launched the strike action this morning against the price increase.

Minister Karunanayake says the price of a lottery ticket was increased with the intention of providing more odds of winning for the public.