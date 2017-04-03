Government wants to take country back to golden age – PM

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe assured that the present government will create a prosperous future with peace, reconciliation and development for the youth instead of the war they witnessed in the past.

"We want to establish peace, reconciliation and development in this country. The youth in the past only witnessed the war. We want to give your generation the peace, reconciliation and development and that's why all political parties got together and formed a national unity government," he said.

"We want to take the country back to the golden age," the Prime Minister said addressing the conclusion ceremony of the Yowun Puraya youth camp in Trincomalee on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said many youths could engage in self-employment under the Shrama Shakthi program in the future. If so the youth clubs should get together and take leadership in their areas and to launch a program with the funds allocated from the budget. He emphasized that the Youth are the future and their trust.

The Premier noted that it was the first time that the Youth Camp was organized in the North and East and it is for the first time they were gathering in the electorate of the Opposition Leader and the leader of the Tamil party. He invited and supported clearly displaying reconciliation in the country.

"The Opposition Leader invited us and offered his support to hold the youth camp in his electorate. That shows the national reconciliation in the country at present," the Prime Minister said.

Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan in his address highly appreciated the reconciliation program of the present government.

The Opposition Leader said that the leader who ended the war was not interested in sorting out the national conflict.

"They considered the issue ended with the war. They thought that the Tamils were slaves. It was during this era that the national unity government assumed office. The two leaders of the main parties have directed the country towards a new path," he said. "Programs such as youth camps would support that journey."