Government to take measures to reduce price of rice in market

government will take measures to reduce the prices of rice in the market within the next two weeks, the Minister of Rural Economy P. Harrison says.

The Minister said at a media briefing today the controlling the rice prices and import of rice were discussed at today's cabinet meeting and a decision was made to form a committee chaired by Minister Dr. Sarath Amunugama in this regard.

Tenders have been called to import samba and Nadu rice and the Paddy Marketing Board will issue 160,000 metric tons of paddy to the small and medium scale rice millers leaving a buffer stock of 50,000 metric tons with the Paddy Marketing Board, the Minister said.

This is the first time that the Paddy Marketing Board has called tenders to sell its paddy stock, according to the Minister. The earlier practice was to issue paddy based on the letters of ministers. He added that 157 paddy millers have registered to buy paddy.

The Minister also said that several businessmen who obtained paddy from the Paddy Marketing Board and sold them at a higher price have been identified. Issue of paddy to such millers has been stopped.