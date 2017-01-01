Government to reduce prices of surgical equipment

Share ! tweet







Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has decided to reduce the prices of surgical equipment, coinciding with the move to slash the prices of essential medicinal drugs.

As an initial measure, a decision has been taken to reduce the prices of contact lenses. The Minister mentioned that many complaints have been received from the patients regarding the excessive prices of contact lenses at private establishments.

Following the mediation of the Health Minister about 100,000 contact lenses have been given to patients, who are coming to the eye clinics in government hospitals but the patients going to private hospitals buy them at exorbitant prices.

Minister Rajitha Senaratne has given instructions to the National Drugs Regulatory Authority to draft a proper mechanism to reduce the prices of surgical equipment.