Government to prioritize projects in fields most effective to public

Co-cabinet spokesman Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said a ministerial subcommittee was appointed to provide a report regarding the projects which are to be given priority pertaining on the fields of most effective on the general public within the next two years.

He said that during the cabinet meeting held yesterday the President has instructed to give priority in allocating funds within the next two years to the projects pertaining to fields that are most effective on the general public.

Minister Saratha Amunugama has been appointed as the chairman of the committee to prioritize the projects. Suggestions of the committee headed by the Minister will be gathered on this Friday.

Speaking at the media briefing on cabinet decisions today, Dr. Senaratne said that many weeks passed under the implication that the government would change and even the media reported in the same manner.

He said that a cabinet reshuffle has become the topic today and it may occur during this week.

The Co-Cabinet Spokesman said the public has been deceived for the political advantages by the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.