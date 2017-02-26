Government to introduce legislation to standardize degrees

Share ! tweet







Higher Education Ministry plans to introduce legislation in Parliament to standardize the degree courses offered by State and private universities, Minister of Higher Education Lakshman Kiriella said.

Minister Kiriella said the government hopes to pass a 'Quality Assurance Bill' that would standardize the degrees offered by both state and non-state universities.

"We are putting the finishing touches to the Bill. It is drafted in consultation with the University Grants Commission and the Vice Chancellors of state universities," he said adding that the bill is expected to pass in parliament within the next two months.

The legislation would also affect the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) which is currently embroiled in a controversy for offering medical degrees which according to the Sri Lanka Medical Council are not up to the standards of the medical degrees granted by state universities.

The Minister further said that the medical graduates of SAITM must take a licensing examination conducted by the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC).

Minister Kiriella noted that there are numerous non-state degree awarding institutions operating in the country and around 50,000 students pass out with unstandardized management degrees from private universities.