Government to give vouchers for shoes to 4,000 schools

The government has decided to provide school children with vouchers for shoes. The vouchers to obtain shoes will be given to children in ‘difficult schools.’

According to the Minister of Education, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, this project will be commenced from January 2018.

Under the project, 4000 schools under harsh conditions, with 600,000 students, will be included.

He further stated that a sum of Rs 800 million has already been assigned for this project.