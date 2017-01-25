Government to conduct a workshop on drone journalism

Share ! tweet







The government will conduct a workshop on the ethics and laws of using drone cameras for journalists and other users of the technology, the said.

The workshop by the Department of Government Information will be held on 31st January and will consist of two sessions – the theory and practical.

Interested persons can log on to the websites www.news.lk or www.dgi.gov.lk and register for the program. The persons who register first will be given priority.

The Department earlier this month issued guidelines on the usage of drones for purposes of journalism.

The guidelines say the use of drones for journalism in Sri Lanka must be, at all times, in compliance with the regulations issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) in February 2016, CA-IS-2016-GEN-001 titled 'Requirements for Operation of Pilotless Aircraft (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Remotely Piloted Aircraft)'.