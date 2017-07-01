Home / Uncategorized / Government to build permanent houses for families in high landslide risk areas

Government to build permanent houses for families in high landslide risk areas

neo 60 mins ago

The government plans to construct permanent houses in safe locations for the families, who are currently living in high landslide risk areas.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has identified 14,680 families living in high landslide risk zones in nine districts of Sri Lanka including Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Matale, Kegalle, Kalutara, Matara, Ratnapura, and Hambantota.

These families are at risk during the rainy season and the immediate need has risen to relocate and resettle these families in suitable places.

Accordingly, a proposal made by Minister of Disaster Management Anura Priyadarshana Yapa to provide a financial grant to each family by the government to purchase a land and a house has received approval from the Cabinet of Ministers.

