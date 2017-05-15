Government to announce takeover of Neville Fernando hospital soon

Amid continuous protests against the South Asian Institution of Technology and Medicine (SAITM), the Sri Lankan Government plans to announce the takeover of the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH) in Malabe soon, a Minister said.

The Minister of Higher Education and Highway, Lakshman Kiriella said the necessary documents have been signed by both himself and the Minister of Health, Rajitha Senaratne to process the takeover of the private teaching hospital affiliated with the SAITM.

The government last month announced that the controversial teaching hospital of the private medical college in Malabe will be taken over by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health will initiate the proceedings to bring the NFTH under the Ministry and will continue to run as a Teaching Hospital.

The transfer of this asset, without any additional cost has been agreed upon by both parties, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the government has requested the SAITM management to halt enrollment of new students until the new policy decisions taken by the government regarding the private medical college are implemented.