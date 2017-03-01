Government gives priority to welfare of underprivileged despite difficult economic hardships

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena says the Government has given priority for the welfare of the underprivileged people despite the economic challenges.

"Even though the country has to face different kind of economic challenges due to the global economic crisis, the Government has given priority to the welfare of the underprivileged people," the President said addressing a workshop on sustainable finance in Colombo today.

The first workshop on Sustainable Finance, organized by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, jointly with the Sustainable Banking Network (SBN) managed by International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, was held on Tuesday at the Central Bank in Colombo with the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena as the Chief Guest and the Keynote Speaker.

During his address the President noted that 30 percent of Sri Lanka's population is faced with serious economic difficulties and the Government has declared the year 2017 as year for the eradication of poverty on behalf of those people. He further said that the Government expects the support of all in the financial sector to achieve the success of the program.

The President also pointed out the importance of environmental conservation in the process of accomplishing the economic development. He further said that it is essential the guidance of experts and professionals in all the sectors in managing the sustainable development policies.