Government committed to rebuild the economy – FM

Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake says the government is committed to rebuild the economy and is working under a strict economic plan.

Speaking at an event held at the Gangarama Viharaya of Mattakkuliya the Minister requested the public to have faith in the government and its ability to fulfill the promises it made.

He said that the President and the Prime Minister are committed to win the heart of the international community and create a better future for the country.

Minister Karunanayake said the government wants to fulfil the needs of the people and added that the commodity prices were kept at a lower level after the country was handed over to the good governance government on the 8th of January 2015.

He recalled that during the 100 day program of the unity government the prices of 25 essential items were reduced and those items remain at the reduced prices even today except rice.

Minister Karunanayake emphasizing that the government's policy is to protect both consumer and the farmer assured that the reduction of import tax on rice would not make any impact on the local farmers. The Minister further said that if the traders are not ready to reduce the price of rice, legal action will be taken against them.