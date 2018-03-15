Government allocates Rs. 500 million to purchase Maha season paddy harvest

The Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) is prepared to purchase the 2018 Maha season paddy harvest and 200 paddy storage units have been prepared, the Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board, M.B. Dissanayake said.

The PMB has commenced purchasing 2018 Maha harvest in the Eastern Province and collected 2,000 Metric tons under the guaranteed price up to date, PMD Chairman told state media.

Commenting on market price of the paddy, Dissanayake said PMB is ready to buy Nadu and Samba rice Rs. 38 and 41 per kilo respectively but farmers are reluctant to sell paddy to PMB due to high price prevailing in the open market.

However, the Minister of Rural Economic Affairs P. Harrison has instructed the PMB Chairman to make purchases of paddy at any time whenever the farmers are ready to sell their crop.

Mr. Dissanayake further said that the government has allocated Rs. 500 million for paddy purchases and since Maha harvest in the Southern Province also commenced simultaneously, the PMB has taken steps to start paddy purchasing activity from tomorrow (15 March) in that province.