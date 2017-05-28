Government allocates Rs. 150 million for immediate relief

The government has increased the amount of money allocated for the preliminary relief measures in seven districts affected by the flood and landslide, Minister of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said Saturday.

The government released Rs. 45 million yesterday to provide relief to the people affected by the floods and landslides. The amount has been increased on President’s instructions.

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the officials to take immediate steps to provide compensation for the deaths and property damages caused by the adverse weather conditions resulting in floods and landslides.

The President has given these instructions at a special meeting held this morning in Kalutara.

According to the minister, President Sirisena on Monday will declare the amounts of compensation to be paid for the deaths and property damages.

Dr. Senaratne said a decision was taken to prepare meals for the displaced people at one selected place with the intention of providing them with hygienic food and distribute through the District and the Divisional Secretaries. The tri-forces will assist in this regard.

“The government has taken the responsibility of restoring the living conditions of the affected people,” the Minister said.