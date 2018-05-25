Gotabhaya’s revision petition gets postponed

The Appeal Court has postponed considering of the revision petition filed by former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, requesting that eight defendants including himself be acquitted from the Avant Garde case, until May 31.

The petition was taken up today (25), before the President of the Court of Appeal Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justice Arjuna Obeysekara.

President of the Appeal Court stated at the open court that the case will be heard before a different panel of judges. Accordingly, it will be heard on the May 31.