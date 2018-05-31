Home / POLITICS / Gotabhaya’s revision application today

Gotabhaya’s revision application today

The Revision application filed by the former Secretary Defence Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, seeking to set aside a recent Colombo High Court order, regarding a corruption charge against him, will be supported in the Court of Appeal today.

 

The Colombo High Court, refused to set aside a Magisterial order which refused to dismiss the corruption charge against Rajapaksa on the basis that the commissioners had not signed the charge sheet and only the Director General had signed it.

 

The Permanent Commission to Inquire into Allegations of Bribery or Corruption had alleged that Rajapaksa had abused state funds in permitting the Avant Garde Maritime Services Private Limited to float an Armoury off the shores of Sri Lanka, when the Sri Lankan Navy could have done that service.

