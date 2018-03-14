Gotabhaya’s revision application fixed for support on March 22

The Court of Appeal, yesterday, fixed for support on March 22, the revision application filed by former Secretary Defence, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who has requested the Court of Appeal, to set aside a High Court order, which refused the application by Rajapaksa, to quash an order of the Magistrate’s Court. The aforesaid order of the Magistrate’s Court refused the application by Rajapaksa to dismiss the bribery allegation against him as regards a floating armoury operated by the Avant Garde Maritime Services PVT Ltd.

Romesh de Silva President’s Counsel appeared with M. U. M. Alisabri PC and Sugath Caldera, for Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Senior State Counsel, Janaka Bandara appeared for the Attorney General.

The Court of Appeal Bench comprised, Justice Preethi Padman Soorasena (President) and Justice Shiran Gooneratne.