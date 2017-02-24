Gotabhaya responsible for Noyahr abduction

Share ! tweet







The civil society grouping that campaigned for Maithripala Sirisena at the January 2015 presidential poll yesterday alleged that the wartime Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was behind the abduction of Associate Editor of The Nation, Keith Noyahr in May 2008.

Addressing the media at the Centre for Society and Religion (CSR) Chameera Perera, co-convenor of the Left Centre alleged that the ongoing investigation pointed to the direct responsibility of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in the heinous crime.

Perera claimed that those who had been arrested in connection with the abduction of the journalist had shed light on Gotabhaya Rajapaksa involvement during ongoing investigations.

The police (Criminal Investigation Department) have so far arrested five army personnel in this connection. The suspects had been attached to the Military Intelligence and were accused of taking the journalist to Dompe where he was tortured.