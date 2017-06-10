Gotabaya summoned for questioning at PRECIFAC

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been summoned for questioning by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry proving serious acts of fraud, corruption and abuse of power, state resources and privileges.

He has been informed to appear before the Commission of Inquiry on Thursday (June 15) for questioning regarding the dismantling of old machines at the Cement Factory at Kankesanthurai and selling them as scrap iron.

When inquired by Ada Derana regarding the matter, the former Defence Secretary confirmed that he has been asked to appear before the commission for questioning with regard to the orders given by him for the factory’s scrap iron to be used by the Sri Lanka Army.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (also known as PRECIFAC) had also questioned former Army Commander Lieutenant General Daya Ratnayake this week regarding the matter.