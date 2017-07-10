Home / POLITICS / Gotabaya Rajapaksa at CoI today

Gotabaya Rajapaksa at CoI today

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa Monday morning (10) arrived at the Commission of Inquiry (CoI), an official said.
Gotabaya was summoned to certify the fact through a Justice of Peace that the Defence Ministry granted permission to remove pieces of scrap metal at the Kankesanthurai Cement Factory.
Meanwhile, Joint Opposition MP Dinesh Gunawardena has too been ordered to appear before the CoI today. The MP arrived at the commission at around 9.30.

