Gota sold lands for multinationals

Share ! tweet







Chameera Perera of the Left Centre yesterday flayed former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa for having forcibly evicted the poor from the Colombo city in the name of urban beautification and sold the land so acquired to multinational companies.

Perera, addressing a forum organised jointly by the Environmental and Nature Study Centre and Young Journalists Association at the Centre for Society and Religion, said the dictatorial mindset of Rajapaksa was better suited for a colonial secretary than a defence secretary.

Environmentalist Ravindra Kariyawasam said the Rajapaksa regime hadn’t cared a damn about the adverse impact that the Southern Expressway had on the environment and today there were floods in the surrounding areas as the soil there could not absorb rain water.

Kariyawasam said 120,000 square metres of earth had been used per kilometre on the Southern Expressway and the earth had been brought for the purpose by razing hillocks at an enormous environmental cost.

He said in other countries highways were built on concrete pillars but the UPFA government had followed a different method.

Many animals ended up as road kill on the Southern Highway as it had not been planned properly, Kariyawasam said.