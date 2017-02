Share ! tweet







Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa had arrived at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Ada Derana reporter said.

Rajapaksa has been ordered to appear at the Court over the Avant Garde case.

The Commission to Investigate into Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has filed action against former Defence Secretary Rajapaksa and 7 others for unlawfully authorizing the establishing of a floating armoury.