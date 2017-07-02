Good quality cinnamon should be produced – Daya

Primary industries minister Daya Gamage stresses the need to produce good quality cinnamon and add value to the produce in order to send it to the world market.

The aim is to earn one billion dollar revenue from cinnamon exports by 2020, he told seminars in Galle and Matara yesterday (01) for cinnamon peelers.

He noted that the therapeutic value of Sri Lanka’s cinnamon for cancer and cholesterol treatment is not seen in cinnamon elsewhere in the world.

Mr. Gamage said technical knowhow and financial assistance are given by his ministry under a World Bank project for cinnamon cultivation.



With the regaining of the GSP plus concession, a market has been found in around 100 countries for cinnamon, he said, adding that more and more cinnamon of good quality should be produced.

Relating his life story as a successful businessman, he urged businessmen to take him as an example and go forward with their talents and abilities.

He promised them the required assistance.

On the occasion, Rs. 10,000 vouchers were distributed to cinnamon peelers for them to follow a NVQ course.

