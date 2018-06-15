Home / POLITICS / Gnanasara Thero’s lawyers file appeal

Attorneys representing Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero have submitted an appeal to the Homagama Magistrate’s Court, to be forwarded to the High Court, requesting that the Thero be acquitted and released.

The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation was sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda within the Homagama court premises.

The sentence was delivered by the Homagama Chief Magistrate yesterday (14).

Gnanasara Thero had verbally abused and threatened Sandya Eknaligoda at the Homagama Court on January 25, 2016.

 

