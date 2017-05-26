Gnanasara Thero to be arrested

Sri Lanka Police said that the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero will be arrested for allegedly obstructing and threatening police officers and for making hate speech.

Presently several police teams have been deployed to arrest the Buddhist monk while based on a request made b police, the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court has issued an order prohibiting Ven. Gnanasara Thero from leaving the country, police spokesman DIG Priyantha Jayakody said.

Issuing a statement, he said that although the BBS General Secretary had been notified to visit the organized crimes division to record a statement regarding the complaints received against the Thero, he had ignored the summons.