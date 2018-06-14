Gnanasara Thero sentenced to 6 months RI

The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation, Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, has been sentenced to 6 months of rigorous imprisonment, for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda.

He was sentenced for 6 months each for both charges to be served at once.

The sentence was delivered today by the Homagama Chief Magistrate Udesh Ranatunga, who also ordered the Thero to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 which should be paid at once.

In the event he fails to do so, Gnanasara Thero will be serve an additional 3 months in prison, Ada Derana reporter said.

Gnanasara Thero was found guilty in the case filed against him for threatening Sandya Eknaligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda, within the Homagama court premises.