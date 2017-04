Share ! tweet







The Government Medical Officers Association is now working as a trade union that has a political agenda, Minister of Higher Education Luxman Kiriella said.

The GMOA has not right to involved in the Malabe SAITAM matter, he said at a function held at Harispathuwa area.

He said that the Sri Lanka Medical Council and universities have the right to involved in medical education in the country. SAITAM issue will discuss with the Medical Council and come to a final decision , he said.