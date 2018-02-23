GMOA welcomes SAITM solution

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), welcoming President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision to absorb students from the Medical School of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) into the Kotalawela Defence University’s Medical Faculty, yesterday said that, however, the issue was far from over.

GMOA Secretary, Dr Haritha Aluthge told the media in Colombo that government had to issue a gazette abolishing SAITM medical school once and for all.

Dr Aluthge said that rather than handing over the infrastructure of SAITM medical school for religious purposes it would be best to hand it over for the use of the proposed medical faculty of the Moratuwa University.

GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr Naveen D. Zoysa urged the Health Ministry to fill the vacancies for ‘Deputy Director’ positions in approximately 110 hospitals in the country.

There was a total 180 Deputy Director positions, he said.