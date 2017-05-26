GMOA warns of unconditional strikes

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday warned that trade unions would be pushed towards a continuous strikes unless the government abandoned its repressive methods.

GMOA Secretary Dr Naveen D. Zoysa, condemning the attack on the parents’ protest march on Wednesday (24), said his outfit had sought to hand over a set of proposals to President Maithripala Sirisena and register their protest against police attacks on medical undergraduates during student protests. However, the police had been called in by authorities to use tear gas and water cannon to disperse the protesting parents, he said.

Dr. Zoysa said it only showed the government’s desire to protect the South Asian Institute of Technology and Management (SAITM). He warned that all forces would unite to stage unconditional strikes if such intimidation continued.