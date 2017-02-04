GMOA to seek int’l intervention on SAITM issue

Share ! tweet







The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said said it would even seek international intervention to revise the ruling directing the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) to register SAITM's MBBS graduates.

GMOA media spokesman Naveen de Soyza told a news conference that they would not allow this injustice to continue because it violates standards upheld by the SLMC.

“Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne would not have permitted the legalization of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) by overruling the SLMC recommendations, if he was not SAITM-friendly,” he said.