GMOA to file legal action over SAITM issue

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday said it would initiate legal action parallel to appeal being filed by the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) in the Supreme Court against the Appeal Court verdict on the registration of Medical graduates of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).

GMOA Secretary Dr Naveen D. Zoysa said the union’s Central Committee had decided on the next course of action against the private medical college at Malabe.

The GMOA said it would also submit a written complaint to President, Maithripala Sirisena against the three ministers backing SAITM.