GMOA to exempt disease hit areas from Friday’s strike

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday it would exempt disease hit areas from its strike scheduled for Friday (07) against the government’s inaction against the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).

GMOA Secretary, Dr Naveen D. Zoysa, asked whether doctors could justify their strike at a time the country was affected by dengue, Influenza H1 N1 and a viral flu, he said their strike would not affect those areas.

All medical and paediatric wards would function as usual, while doctors had been instructed to assess the situation before striking, Dr. Zoysa said. Only routine and OPD services would be affected while emergency admissions would be carried out, he said.

Meanwhile, the Central Provincial Health Directorate said it had adopted preventive measures to control the N1H1 viral infection in the province.

Director Health Services(PDHS) Central Province, Dr Shanthi Samarasinghe said precautionary measures had been taken by the teaching and vase hospitals in the province while patients and staff had been issued with masks. Medical superintendents and hospital directors of the province had been instructed to allocate a special ward for Influenza H1N1 patients.

She said those with chronic illnesses and pregnant women should take all hygienic precautions and avoid crowded places.