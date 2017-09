Media Spokesperson of the Government Medical Officers’ Association Dr.Naveen de Zoysa stated that the GMOA has instructed medical professionals from several Districts across the island to go on strike, in protest of the Presidential Committee on SAITM chaired by Dr.Harsha De Silva.

Accordingly District based strikes will be conducted from September 12, to September 15.

Dr. Naveen de Zoysa stated that the GMOA