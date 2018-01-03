GMOA threatens to resume agitation

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday warned of an alleged plot to legalise the medical degree awarded by the Private Medical College of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).

GMOA Secretary Dr Haritha Aluthge alleged that there were attempts by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) and the Deans of two state-run medical faculties to recognise the degree at issue though it had been announced in Parliament that the SAITM would be abolished.

The GMOA official said such action would affect the quality of medical education as well as the medical service. He alleged that the SLMC had been politicised.

Dr. Aluthge warned that the GMOA would resume agitations against SAITM if any attempts were made to legalise its degree.