GMOA threatens to launch a lightning strike after Jan 22

The government doctors’ union, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday warned that they will launch an island wide lightning strike without prior warning after January 22 if the government fails to fulfill its demands within this week.

Addressing a press briefing at the union’s headquarters in Colombo, yesterday, GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said the decision was taken unanimously at the executive meeting on Monday.

The President and the Health Ministry have already been informed about the trade union action to be taken, the GMOA Secretary said.

Dr. Aluthge said the union has given nine demands to the government and the Health Ministry. The union demands abolishing the SAITM as promised by the government, and resolving their issues related to salary, allowances and private practice.