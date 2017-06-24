Breaking News
GMOA suspends the strike

neo 9 hours ago HEALTH Leave a comment 36 Views

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) says that they have decided to call off the island-wide strike action with immediate effect following discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena.

GMOA President Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya stated that a decision was taken to end the strike action after representatives of the association met with the President this morning.

During the discussions, President Sirisena had assured to address the grievances of the doctors and bring in new laws to enhance standards of medical education in the country.

Doctors commenced the strike action at 8.00am on Thursday (22) against the police attack on protesting university students and demanding the closure of SAITM, a private medical university.

Government hospitals have been paralyzed since Thursday as a result of the strike which affected thousands of people as state-run hospitals were unable to provide outpatient treatment or perform routine surgeries.

