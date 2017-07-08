GMOA submits proposals to the President to control dengue epidemic

Sri Lanka state doctors’ union, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has handed over ten proposals to President Maithripala Sirisena for the control of the Dengue epidemic.

The GMOA says the proposals would be important in sorting out the issues surrounding the control of dengue epidemic.

GMOA Media Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said they have submitted eight special proposals to the President including a proposal to compile a National Policy for the management of solid waste and to take to the grass root level a mechanism that has been prepared.

He said that another included the implementation of a coordinating mechanism operative in the villages and rural areas under the Government sponsorship.