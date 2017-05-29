GMOA requests members to cancel their leave

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) requested their members to cancel their leave during the disaster situation and to offer their assistance as best they could.

Following a discussion held with the Health Ministry, the GMOA said that they had requested their members to collaborate with the Health Ministry officials in the relief effort to provide assistance to the victims of this disaster.

GMOA Assistant Secretary Dr. Nalinda Herath said that they had agreed to conduct health camps in all the flood affected areas of the country.