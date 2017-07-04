GMOA postpones strike

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says it will temporary postpone the scheduled island-wide strike on four conditions including a request made by Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

This was announced during a media gathering held in Colombo on Tuesday afternoon. ‘Positive’ proposals put forward by Minister Lakshman Kiriella yesterday, vow of the President Maithripala Sirisena to make a special statement on the government’s stance in this regard and discussion held with the Maha Sanga of the Asgiriya chapter are among the other reasons, the GMOA stated.