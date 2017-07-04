The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says it will temporary postpone the scheduled island-wide strike on four conditions including a request made by Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.
This was announced during a media gathering held in Colombo on Tuesday afternoon. ‘Positive’ proposals put forward by Minister Lakshman Kiriella yesterday, vow of the President Maithripala Sirisena to make a special statement on the government’s stance in this regard and discussion held with the Maha Sanga of the Asgiriya chapter are among the other reasons, the GMOA stated.
GMOA postpones strike
