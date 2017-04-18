GMOA pleads for essential drugs

Share ! tweet







The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday urged the Health Ministry to ensure that all government hospitals were provided with the necessary essential drugs to treat influenza patients.

GMOA Secretary, Dr Naveen D. Zoysa said there were several fever types being recorded in the country. Namely a viral fever, dengue and Influenza H1N1. However there was a shortage of ‘Tamiflu,’ used to treat Influenza H1N1. There was a danger of patients dying if timely action was not taken to treat seasonal flu, he warned.

Dr Zoysa said the GMOA Branch Union at the NHSL, the District Union of the GMOA and MOH officers were providing there services to families affected by the collapse of the garbage dump in Meetotamulla. Expressing the union’s concern regarding Friday’s (14) disaster, he said that it would

continue to provide its services to those victims, who were suffering due to the inefficiency of responsible government officials.

Dr Zoysa urged the President to look into an alleged attempt being made to register a new tobacco company. The GMOA has continuously supported the President and the present government in its attempt to curb tobacco and smoking.