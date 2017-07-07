GMOA fully backs dengue control programme

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday extended its fullest support for the dengue control programme in the country.

In a letter to President Maithripala Sirisena signed by the Union’s President and Secretary Dr. Anurudddha Padeniya and Dr. Haritha Aluthge, the GMOA pledged to assist the government in its bid to control dengue. The letter also includes scientific proposals on the matter which had been submitted by the GMOA’s Dengue Working Committee.

The GMOA has observed that the country is facing the worst ever dengue epidemic in history. A total of 55,150 cases have been detected last year. There is an epidemic situation in several districts. By July 3, there were approximately 226 deaths while the number of dengue cases shot up to over 72,000.

The GMOA says the mutation of the dengue virus, improper waste management, the collapse of the coordinating mechanism at the village level and the failure on the part of relevant authorities to introduce programmes to bring about an attitudinal change among the people as regards dengue have contributed to the steep increase in the incidence of dengue.