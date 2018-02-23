GI pipes case against Basil fixed for trial on June 4

A case filed against former Economic Development Minister Basil Rajapaksa and former Director General of Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka for allegedly misappropriating Rs.35.5 million of funds belonging to Divi Neguma Department was fixed for June 04, 2018.

It was when the case was taken up before High Court Judge A. A. R. Heiyanthuduwa today. our news sources said

The Court was informed that the defence did not receive the complete Attorney General’s report which has been named as a witness to the case.

Accordingly, the Court directed the Attorney General to hand over the complete document to the defence party.