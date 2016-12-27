General amnesty offered for military deserters ends Sunday

Share ! tweet







The month-long general amnesty declared by the Ministry of Defense for deserters of the Armed Forces to obtain their legal discharge from their respective services will end on the 31st of this month.

The Defense Ministry said that this deadline will not be further extended. The amnesty period was declared from 1st – 31st December for the deserters to receive their legal discharge.

The Ministry further said that disciplinary action would be initiated against members of the Tri Forces who do not surrender on this day or before after taking them into custody.

By yesterday 20 military officers and 4876 had reported to their respective stations to secure legal discharge, state run Independent television Network said.