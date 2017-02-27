General amnesty for illegal Sri Lankan migrant workers in Lebanon

Share ! tweet







Government of Lebanon has agreed to extend a general amnesty for the illegal Sri Lankan migrant workers in the country after the discussions held between the two governments.

Sri Lankan Ambassador in Lebonan Mrs. R.K. Wijerathne Mendis under the direction of the Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera, made a special request from the Government of Lebanon to extend such general amnesty and the Embassy held discussions with the Lebanon Minister for Home Affairs, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and the Chief of the Department of Immigration and Migration General Ibraham Abbas in this regard.

Under this general amnesty, over 400 migrant workers staying in Lebanon illegally will be able to return to the country. No Sri Lankan migrant worker will be arrested or detained during this period.

Before this, three general amnesty periods were declared by Lebanon in 2004, 2006, and 2010. They were declared by the Government of Lebanon under special circumstances and this year general amnesty is declared by them due to the close bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Lebanon.