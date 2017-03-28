GCE O/L results released today

Share ! tweet







It is said that GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2016 results released today an Chamathka of Visd akha Vidyalaya, Colombo has topped the island rankingres at the examination

S.M Munasinghe of Mahamaya Girls’ College, Kandy has achieved second place in the island.

S Ravindu of Ananda College, Colombo and Dimuth Oshadi of Rahula College, Matara have reached joint third in the island rankings.

The results of the 2016 GCE Ordinary Level Examination were released this morning. The Department of Examinations stated the results can be viewed via the website www.doenets.lk.

The results sheets of the schools belonging to the Colombo and Sri Jayewardenepura zones will be released to the respective principals via the school examination and evaluation branches at 10am today. The results sheets of all other schools will be posted today.

If a candidate wishes to submit a re-correction of his/her results, then such applications should reach the Department of Examinations before the 30th of April.

The Examinations Department stated that the re-correction applications for school candidates will be sent to the school principals along with the results sheets.

The Examinations Department has informed the students that any clarifications pertaining to the exam results can be made via the hotline 1911. A total of 551, 340 candidates sat for the 2015 GCE O/Level Examination.