GCE O/L begins tomorrow

The GCE O/L Examination will commence tomorrow (12) at 5,116 centres countrywide and go on till Dec. 21. A total of 688,573 candidates including 259,080 private applicants will sit the examination.

Commissioner General of Examinations B. Sanath Pujitha said the candidates were required to carry their admission cards and national identity cards or passports.

“No other identification document would be accepted,” he said.

This year’s examination will be held at 1,023 centres and candidates have been asked to be present at examination centres before 8.00 am as the examination begins at 8.30 am,” the Examinations Chief said.

He said that admission cards for school candidates had been sent to school principals and in the case of private candidates they had been posted to their residential addresses one month prior to the examination.