Home / POLITICS / Gazette notification assigning Duties & Functions of Ministers

Gazette notification assigning Duties & Functions of Ministers

neo 52 mins ago POLITICS Leave a comment 17 Views

The Presidential Secretariat has issued the gazette notification assigning duties and functions of the ministers after the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The notification  includes the new departments, constitutional institutes and boards that will come under the purview of the Ministries of National Policies & Economic Affairs, Finance & Mass Media, Development Assignments, Foreign Affairs and Lands & Parliamentary Reforms.

For the first time ever, the National Lotteries Board and the Development Lotteries Board, which had been under the purview of the Finance Ministry, have been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

According to the gazette notification, the Employees Trust Fund (ETF) which was under the Prime Minister was assigned to the Ministry of Development Assignments under the newly appointed Minister Thilak Marapana.

 

About neo

Check Also

Speaker expects bi-partisan support to pass new standing orders

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday said that he expected the support of all MPs for the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved