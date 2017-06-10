Gazette notification assigning Duties & Functions of Ministers

The Presidential Secretariat has issued the gazette notification assigning duties and functions of the ministers after the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The notification includes the new departments, constitutional institutes and boards that will come under the purview of the Ministries of National Policies & Economic Affairs, Finance & Mass Media, Development Assignments, Foreign Affairs and Lands & Parliamentary Reforms.

For the first time ever, the National Lotteries Board and the Development Lotteries Board, which had been under the purview of the Finance Ministry, have been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

According to the gazette notification, the Employees Trust Fund (ETF) which was under the Prime Minister was assigned to the Ministry of Development Assignments under the newly appointed Minister Thilak Marapana.