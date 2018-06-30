Gas price reduced

The price of a domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 138 with effect from midnight yesterday.

The price of the 5 kg LG gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 55 and the price of the 2.3 kg cylinder by Rs. 25 at the same time, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) said.

Accordingly the new price of the 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder will be Rs 1538; the 5kg cylinder will be Rs 615 while the new price of the 2.3 kg gas cylinder will be Rs 283.

The prices of both Litro and Laugfs LP gas cylinder would be subjected to the price reduction, the CAA said.