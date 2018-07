It was officially announced by the Consumer Affair Authority last week that gas prices had been reduced, with effect from midnight of Friday, June 29th, but some consumers are still being asked to pay the previous price.

A gas dealer, in Mount Lavinia, even yesterday (Sunday, July 1st), charged consumers Rs. 1676 per 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder.

The excuse given was that they had not been informed of the new price structure and that the new prices had not been gazetted as yet!